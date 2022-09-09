News and First Alert Weather App
5 killed in shooting in Maryland, officials say

A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.(Source: WJZ/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CECIL CO., Md. (Gray News) - Law enforcement officials responded to a Maryland home Friday where they said five people were shot and killed.

The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said it was on the scene at the Elk Mills home, WJZ reported.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that there was no current threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

The town is located in the northeast corner of the state, about 56 miles from Baltimore.

