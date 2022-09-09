28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.

They’re among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have also been renamed.

The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly year-long process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from use on federal geographic features and lands.

In Wisconsin, there are 28 places that have been renamed including several bays and creeks in Sawyer, Ashland, and Bayfield counties.

A lake in Itasca County bearing the name was not among the list of locations changed.

