News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word

water
water(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.

They’re among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have also been renamed.

The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly year-long process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from use on federal geographic features and lands.

In Wisconsin, there are 28 places that have been renamed including several bays and creeks in Sawyer, Ashland, and Bayfield counties.

A lake in Itasca County bearing the name was not among the list of locations changed.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Hansen, 30
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Pixelle Specialty Solutions
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
Breaking news
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

- Artrageous Weekend is Back!
- Artrageous Weekend is Back!
Times of showers on Saturday into the early evening.
First Alert Weather: Cooler & damp at times this weekend
Wisconsin Lifeline is Wisconsin's 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Marathon County to launch suicide death review team in response to rising deaths
Sun mixing with clouds later in the day. Showers with isolated storms tonight. Wet on Saturday...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast