Veterans invited to free screening of Top Gun: Maverick at Cosmo Theatre

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Veterans and their families are invited to a free showing of Top Gun: Maverick.

United Health Care is sponsoring the movie for Top Gun. showing on Friday, Sept. 9

United Health Care will have insurance information available for the taking for anyone interested.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The new film has Tom Cruise reprising the role of Maverick, who returns to the elite aviation training program to train the next generation of flyers, including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman and Jay Ellis. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, reprising his role from the original, also star.

