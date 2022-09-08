News and First Alert Weather App
United Way’s Project Fresh Start serves record number in 2022

The Volunteer Center at United Way of Portage County served a record 1,250 students through Project Fresh Start this year.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- A community-supported program aimed at giving families a worry free start to the school year announced it has set a record in helping students.

Project Fresh Start served 1,250 students this year. Donations were collected at 65 collection sites. People and businesses donated over $14,000 worth of school supplies.

Project Fresh Start is a program through United Way’s Volunteer Center that provides free school supplies to students 4K-12 in Portage County who qualify for free and reduced lunch through their school district.

Survey results from recipient families revealed that 96% of families feel that Project Fresh Start eases the financial burden of back-to-school costs and that their students are more prepared to succeed in the classroom.

For more information about Project Fresh Start or other United Way of Portage County programs, please visit https://www.unitedwaypoco.org/, or call the office at 715-341-6740

