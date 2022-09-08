News and First Alert Weather App
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show

Over 20,000 people are expected to fill the halls of the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall this week during the 18th Annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 20,000 people are expected to fill the halls of the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall this week during the 18th Annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

Quilts of all shapes, sizes, colors and patterns are being featured at the show, which was held virtually the past two years. In addition to enjoying the displays, attendees can participate in a quilt contest, attend educational workshops and partake in many shopping opportunities.

Quilters from all over the world attend the show and have been looking forward to it, according to Co-Manager Deanna Springer.

“The emotion is running high, and the excitement is in the air,” Springer said. “As soon as we open the doors at 9 a.m. this morning people were excited to be here and back together in-person after three years.”

The show will continue through Saturday. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The full event schedule can be found here: https://quiltshow.com/schedule/.

