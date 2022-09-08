Teen vaping still high despite known dangers

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Juul Labs, one of the biggest e-cigarette makers, has to pay almost $440-million-dollars to a group of 33 states and Puerto Rico. A two-year investigation found Juul was actively using marketing to target teen audiences.

Using vape products like Juul not only have the potential to get kids addicted to nicotine. They’ve also been known to contain heavy metals and chemicals that can cause cancer.

Introduced in 2015, Juul was well known for having candy and fruit flavors that appealed to younger people. Those flavors have since been banned, and the next target is menthol.

“It does have that minty element, so it makes it a lot easier to use the products and a lot more inviting as far as experimentation,” said Public Health Educator for the Marathon County Health Department Laura Fischer.

Beyond the flavors, Juul is accused of using launch parties, giveaways and social media to target teens.

“With regard to youth using, there is no safe level of nicotine or chemicals that youth can be exposed to, under the age of 25,” Fischer said.

The 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey showed that 40% of 8th through 12th graders frequently use vapes, and 25% use the product daily.

“The biggest risk is developmental delays in the brain, specifically the learning and the memory centers of the brain are the most vulnerable to nicotine,” Fischer said.

DC Everest High School Principal Mike Raether said use of e-cigarettes among his students is about on par with the national average.

“Kids can find these things pretty easily, through friends. You can order them online in some cases, so it’s easy for kids to get their hands on them,” Raether said.

The school has a no-tolerance policy for the devices, but Raether says enforcing it is easier said than done.

“They’re easy to conceal. They don’t have a huge smell to them, so if kids are using them in the house, you don’t necessarily know it, and they’re hard to identify for someone who might not see them all the time,” Raether said.

Research done by DC Everest High shows teens are catching on to the dangers. Raether says school and community efforts to educate kids and parents are key to stamping out the habit.

“Almost 60 percent of kids who are currently using vaping products have set a personal goal over the last year to quit vaping products.”

Fischer says people 18 and under can get free help to quit by texting “vape free” to 873373.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.