News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

School district ‘grieving’ after bus driver dies in highway crash

Missouri officials say 72-year-old James Kennedy died while he was driving a school bus that crashed. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - A school district in Missouri is dealing with the death of one of its bus drivers following a crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Perry County School District 32, school bus driver James Kennedy, 72, died in a crash after authorities said his bus went into a ditch on Highway K.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6 a.m. when a school bus crossed the centerline on the highway and sideswiped a box truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The highway patrol said the force of the crash caused the bus to go off the roadway and into a ditch, killing the driver, later identified as Kennedy. The 72-year-old was not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said the truck driver was not injured, and no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

School district officials said the team is “grieving the loss of a beloved bus driver.”

Kennedy had been a school bus driver for the district since October 2021. He previously drove buses for the Sikeston School District and was a truck driver for 40 years.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Fara Jones shared that Kennedy’s daughter and her partner teach at Perryville High School. He was also the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells
The bar has had a tradition of waving to passing cars for 52 years.
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists
File - Police lights
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show
gas leak
Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Vape Use Prevalent Among Teens
Vape Use Prevalent Among Teens
Miech coaches the Pointers at Goerke Field in a game in 2011.
Longtime Pointer coach Miech reflects on Pointer alums coaching in college football
Girl uses a Juul e-cigarette
Teen vaping still high despite known dangers
Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
Memphis police: Shooting spree suspect in custody
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Official: Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand