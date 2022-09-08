Public infant loss memorial service to be held Thursday in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Families who have experienced infant loss are encouraged to attend a memorial service Thursday evening in Stevens Point.

The annual Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service provides an opportunity for those who have experienced a loss to heal and bond with others. Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy or infant loss is invited to attend, regardless of when the loss occurred. Family members, friends, and children are also welcome.

No registration is needed.

The service is at 6 p.m. at Guardian Angel Cemetery, located at 1232 Wilshire Boulevard, Stevens Point.

There will be a brief service at the cemetery to honor all our babies who have been born since September 2021. Flowers and mementos are welcome at the memorial site.

For more information about the Someone Cares Infant Memorial Service, please contact Aspirus Stevens Point Birthing Center at 715-346-5332.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.