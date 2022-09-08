Marine veteran from Rib Lake remembers two names at Vietnam Memorial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight is in the books. The mission is to fly veterans to the war memorials that stand in their honor.

While visiting the Vietnam Memorial, that’s where NewsChannel 7 met Jim Packenham-- a Vietnam Marine veteran who spent his moments there remembering two names.

“Karl Thompson wasn’t even an American citizen. He was in the Marine Corps so he could get an honorable discharge,” he explained as he began to tear up. “Put on top of the list for citizenship when he got out. That was his rule. But he never made it. And Lt. Hammond he was with him, [he] was from Maryland. And he volunteered to take that machine out that day on the operation we were on. I can’t remember the name of it.”

Two servicemen who have never been forgotten by Jim.

“Two of my buddies got killed on the same day crossing a bridge that blew up. They blew up. And I went across that bridge about five minutes before it happened,” he said. “They were just 20 years old. They both were very likable guys in our camp there. I think they had numerous friends. I don’t think any enemies. They were just good people.”

Good people who continue to hold a special place in his heart.

“He was more than a name on a wall,” he said, as he watched his guardian etch his name on the paper.

Jim Packenham watches his guardian etch LT Hammond's name on a piece of paper at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. (WSAW)

He described the relationship as a brotherhood, that was created within six months in 1965, and carries on today, through family.

“I did meet the sister of Lawrence Thompson [who] came to one of our reunions, our company reunions. And I got to know her pretty [well] and her husband and she was only six years old when he got killed... She really didn’t know her brother, but we got to tell her about him. We got to know now a little bit better,” he explained.

As for Karl Thompson, Jim will be paying him a visit in just a few weeks.

“In our company reunions the 25th of this month for four days at Colorado Springs. And in Colorado Springs is where Karl Thompson was born and buried.”

With an etching of his name.

“It made things easier after all these years,” he said. “It’s kind of hard like today to visit. Emotional very emotional.”

Jim Packenham gets a hug from his guardian after watching both names of his friends and fallen servicemen get etched into paper at the Vietnam Memorial. (WSAW)

