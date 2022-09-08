Longtime Pointer coach Miech reflects on Pointer alums coaching in college football

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When Washington State and Wisconsin take the field Saturday afternoon, there’ll be a couple of former Pointers on the sidelines with them, as well as one in the crowd.

Jake Dickert is in his first year as Washington State’s head football coach. He played at UW-Stevens Point as a wide receiver from 2002-2006. He served as a graduate assistant as well before moving on to other coaching destinations. The man that gave him his start was John Miech, the long-time Pointer head coach.

“He came in and asked, saying he wanted to coach, give it a try,” said Miech. “His brother Jesse was an offensive center for me. I said, ‘I’m going to let you coach, but I don’t want any conflicts with your brother there, so I’m going to switch you over to the defense.’

Dickert was an All-WIAC selection in his senior season at UWSP. Not only was he a talent on the field, but his coach saw an intelligence for the game in him as well.

“He was always one of the smarter kids on the field, picked up things really quick,” said Miech. “In player meetings, he was always the bored one, because he caught onto everything so quick.”

Dickert thrived in the football classroom, as well as the academic classroom, something that made him an ideal coach in Miech’s eyes. However, he’s not the only man from Miech’s coaching tree who will be on the sidelines of Camp Randall Saturday night.

Longtime coach Bob Bostad is the offensive line coach for the Badgers. He started his coaching career in 1990 at UW-Stevens Point with their offensive line and was a captain at UWSP as a player his senior season in 1989, under Miech.

In fact, looking across college football, there are a lot of coaches that can draw their lines back to Stevens Point. Wyoming offensive coordinator Tim Polasek is from Iola and got his coaching start at UWSP. Elsewhere, current Idaho head coach Jason Eck’s dad, Jay Eck, coached the UWSP basketball team in the 1980s. Crazy enough, Idaho and Washington State played each other to open their seasons last Saturday.

With all the coaching connections across the country, Miech says seeing these acquaintances succeed only makes him feel more pride in his own coaching tenure.

“With those guys doing well, it just shows, coaching-wise, at UW-Stevens Point, we did the right things,” said MIech. “It sort of puts a stamp on these young people who made the right decision coming to Point.”

Miech will be in the stands in Madison Saturday, rooting for his guys.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Miech. “When you get into coaching, you hope you create an environment where you’re coaching, not only your athletes but everyone involved in your program leads them to do bigger and better things. With Jake, he’s certainly gone on to do bigger and better things.”

Washington State and Wisconsin kick off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

