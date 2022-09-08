Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday.

The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism says it identified 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement, more than 100 members of the military, and more than 80 who are running or served in public office.

The list includes 600 who signed up in Wisconsin, with 14 law enforcement officers or first responders, service members, or politicians.

One of them is Darla LeClair, who serves as vice president of the Two Rivers City Council. She says she briefly joined in 2009 but was misled about what the organization stood for.

“I quickly realized that their true philosophy did not mirror my own, and I quickly cut ties with them. I am upset and embarrassed that after so much time has passed my name is still associated with them,” LeClair told us.

LeClair said her membership lasted less than 2 months.

Others on the list who were contacted by media around the country also said their attachment to the Oath Keepers was minimal. Some said they never paid dues, never attended meetings or received literature, or were on the list because they paid to access content on the group’s website.

At least 26 Oath Keepers have been arrested in connection with the insurrection.

