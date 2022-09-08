News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice runs for the high court again

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly at a news conference in the court chamber in May...
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly at a news conference in the court chamber in May 2019, in Madison, Wisc. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who served for four years before losing election in 2020, is running for an open spot on the court next year.

The race will determine majority control of the court which currently has a 4-3 conservative majority. Kelly, a conservative, joins two liberals who have previously announced their candidacies. Those are Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

The top two-vote getters in the February primary will advance to the April election.

Current Justice Pat Roggensack is retiring rather than seek a third 10-year term.

Kelly lost handily to Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky in April 2020. The race is officially nonpartisan, but liberal groups poured more than $2.4 million into the race for Karofsky, while conservatives spent more than $2.5 million for Kelly — who also drew then-President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

When conservatives held a 5-2 majority on the state Supreme Court, the Republican-controlled Legislature was able to enact laws that enhanced the GOP’s position, including a voter ID requirement and limits on labor unions, despite legal challenges from Democrats.

Kelly’s announcement of his candidacy Thursday said “nothing less than the rule of the law is at stake.”

“I am incredibly grateful to those all over the state who have encouraged me to run. They know the importance of electing a justice with a track record of protecting our Constitution, faithfully applying the law as written, and respecting the people of Wisconsin as his bosses,” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
Breaking news
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
Pixelle Specialty Solutions
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
The bar has had a tradition of waving to passing cars for 52 years.
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists

Latest News

abortion rally
The debate over abortion rights weighs heavy ahead of elections
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested
farming
Congress begins work on next Farm Bill
Election transparency activists gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol to share their...
"Election transparency" activists gather at the South Dakota State Capitol