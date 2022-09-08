News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Pattern change on the way for the weekend

Enjoy the sunshine and warmth before fall-like temperatures and rain chances move in for the weekend
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One more day of dry and sunny weather on tap before turning wet for portions of Friday. A fall-like cool down is on the way for the weekend as temperatures are expected to drop nearly 15-degrees from Friday.

Next weather maker to arrive as early as Friday afternoon with additional chances for rain over...
Thursday will be the last chance for a few days to take advantage of sunshine and warm weather conditions. Despite sunshine, skies will look hazy due to smoke from wildfire in the western United States. Smoke is getting picked up by the winds from the upper levels of the atmosphere and being flowed to the east over the Upper Midwest. The smoke is high enough in the atmosphere where air quaility won’t be affected. Highs expected to warm towards the mid-80s. Winds out of the southwest will be breezy at times.

Hazy skies Thursday and Friday due to upper air smoke from wildfires out in Western United States
Staying in the 80s for Friday before a big drop in temperature for the weekend. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of a cold front moving into the region. Showers may develop in Northwestern Wisconsin as early as Friday morning, but will likely not track into the North-Central Wisconsin area until the afternoon. Storms will be possible Friday evening, which could cause some lightning delays for Friday Night Football. However, no severe weather is expected at this time.

Some showers are possible in Northwestern Wisconsin Friday morning
Showers and storms will be possible Friday evening as a cold front tracks into the region
Cooler air will filter following the front. Highs will struggle to hit 70-degrees Saturday. Occasional scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. A chance for additional showers to occur Sunday in some locations. Highs near the mid-60s. Temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 70s by next work week. Another round for showers on Tuesday.

