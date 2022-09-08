News and First Alert Weather App
Event planned Friday to remember, embrace, and support those touched by suicide

FILE - Suicide Prevention
FILE - Suicide Prevention(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Mental Health Awareness Council will bring awareness to suicide prevention during an event on Friday.

The organization will host its annual Walk Together for Suicide Prevention and Awareness event at Medford City Park. The goal of the event is to bring awareness and hope to attendees while remembering those that are gone, embracing those that are still with us, and showing support for families, friends, and neighbors.

The free event will feature inspirational speakers, music, walk, resources, balloon launch, memory tables, and a free dinner for all attendees. No pre-registration is required. All ages and abilities are welcome. The schedule for the evening event is as follows: check in, explore resource tables, and community dinner starting at 5 p.m.; the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.; followed by a balloon launch and a memorial walk along the riverwalk.

The park is located at 515 Centennial Parkway in Medford.

All donations will support the CARES Model, which provides school-based mental health counseling for students in Medford, Gilman, and Rib Lake.

If you or someone you know feels hopeless or like they have no reason to live, call 988 for help and support or visit 988lifeline.org https://988lifeline.org/

