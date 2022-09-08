News and First Alert Weather App
Clark County Sheriff’s Department asks for new info in 2020 horse shootings case

Generic photo of a horse.
Generic photo of a horse.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone will come forward with new information about the shootings of three horses that happened in 2020.

The incidents occurred from June 17-25 of 2020 in the evening hours and are believed to be related. Investigators said animals were targeted from the roadway while in pastures on private property.

The first shooting happened on Basswood Ave in the township of Lynn. The second occurred on Granton Road, Township of Lynn. And the third happened on Meridian Avenue in the township of Grant.

Any information can be called into the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line 888-847-2576, Crime Stoppers of Clark County at 877-341-2416 or communicate your tip through the P3 application referencing the case number listed.

