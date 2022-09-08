News and First Alert Weather App
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash

Cory Hansen, 30
Cory Hansen, 30(Langlade County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver.

Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.

Around 10 p.m. on June 29, deputies responded to the report of a fire on Wilson School Road, west of White Lake in the town of Evergreen. Deputies found a moped burnt to the frame and the body of a man nearby.

Court documents state Hansen was located near the scene. He reportedly told the deputy he was drunk and on drugs. During transport, Hansen began to yell and at one point told a deputy he would kill him.

Crash investigators said Hansen was traveling west, but was in the eastbound lane and hit the victim head-on. According to the criminal complaint, Hansen made no attempt to swerve.

According to a news release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department following the crash, the victim was a 34-year-old man from White Lake.

White Lake is about 30 minutes east of Antigo.

