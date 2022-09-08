News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

$5 million in Fast Forward Grants now available for employers to apply

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Up to $5 million in funding is available for businesses who are hoping to be able to train new workers and are looking for grants to create a new training program.

The Department of Workforce Development is awarding grantees anywhere from $5,000 to $400,000 for employers who demonstrate a need for skilled workers, specifically those that are at the local and regional level.

The goal of these grants is to encourage the development of fresh solutions at local levels in order to meet workforce needs and increase the economic capacity of the area’s residents.

Eligible applicants include the following:

  • Public agencies.
  • Private organizations in all industry sectors.
  • Coalitions or partnerships of entities under the auspices of a public agency or a private organization.
  • Tribal governing bodies of a federally recognized tribe or band of Native Americans, or an organization appointed by the tribal governing body.

The deadline to apply for this grant is by 3 p.m. CST Sept. 27.

More information about this program, and details on who is eligible to apply can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
Breaking news
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
Pixelle Specialty Solutions
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
The bar has had a tradition of waving to passing cars for 52 years.
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists

Latest News

Generic photo of a horse.
Clark County Sheriff’s Department asks for new info in 2020 horse shootings case
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly at a news conference in the court chamber in May...
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice runs for the high court again
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received one...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
A cold front cause scattered showers and a chance of storms.
First Alert Weather: Wet weather expected for the weekend
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Man accused of killing brothers to cover up cattle fraud to stand trial Sept. 26