Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department says a woman was injured after running through a stop sign on her bike and crashing into a vehicle.

Sergeant Justin Klein says the call came in at 3:07 p.m. and happened at the intersection of 1st St. and Franklin St. The woman was taken to the hospital with what the sergeant calls “possible life-threatening injuries.” The driver remained on scene and was cooperative.

The bicyclist was riding her bike on the sidewalk on 1st St. going northbound and failed to stop at a stop sign. She was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Franklin St. and that vehicle had the right of way.

The crash remain under investigation by the Stevens Point Police Department.

