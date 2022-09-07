Stevens Point dairy store nominated for “Coolest Thing Made in WI” contest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point dairy store’s cheese curds have been nominated for the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest.

Feltz’s Dairy Store was nominated by Senator Patrick Testin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce hosts the annual contest.

Nominations for the contest are being accepted until Sept. 9 at www.MadeinWis.com. The first round of voting will begin on Sept.19.

The Feltz family began farming more than a century ago with an emphasis on crop production. In 1995, they shifted their focus to dairy and began making cheese curds in 2021.

“People want to know where their food comes from, and the Feltz family provides that connection,” noted Senator Testin. For six generations, they’ve farmed in Portage County and now they’re offering visitors a chance to see how a Wisconsin favorite is made – from farm to table.”

.“We’re thrilled to be nominated and glad for the opportunity to share what modern farming looks like with a broader audience,” said store manager, Taryn Feltz. “From 50 cows in 1995 to 680 today – our farm has grown but our commitment to the community is as strong as ever.”

Feltz’s Dairy Store opened in 2017. It’s located at 5796 Porter Dr., in Stevens Point.

