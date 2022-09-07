Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday.

Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives.

The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal fleet in southern California.

The trucks only have a range of about 220 miles -- far less than their diesel kind -- Schneider’s heard nothing but good things from the drivers.

“Our drivers that tested an electric truck love it. It’s really quiet, first of all. It’s got great acceleration and control, so if you had a chance to drive an electric car, driving an electric truck is similar -- so very different from your typical diesel trucks. Great feedback from our drivers so far,” Rob Reich, Schneider executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said.

Schneider considers electric trucks a “crucial step” in meeting its goal of reducing per-mile emissions 7.5% by 2025 and 60% by 2035.

Schneider says if all goes well testing these trucks in California, they’ll be implemented more widely nationwide within 2 to 3 years.

