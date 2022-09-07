News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks

Schneider trucks (file image)
Schneider trucks (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday.

Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives.

The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal fleet in southern California.

The trucks only have a range of about 220 miles -- far less than their diesel kind -- Schneider’s heard nothing but good things from the drivers.

“Our drivers that tested an electric truck love it. It’s really quiet, first of all. It’s got great acceleration and control, so if you had a chance to drive an electric car, driving an electric truck is similar -- so very different from your typical diesel trucks. Great feedback from our drivers so far,” Rob Reich, Schneider executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said.

Schneider considers electric trucks a “crucial step” in meeting its goal of reducing per-mile emissions 7.5% by 2025 and 60% by 2035.

Schneider says if all goes well testing these trucks in California, they’ll be implemented more widely nationwide within 2 to 3 years.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
Breaking news
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
Pixelle Specialty Solutions
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
The bar has had a tradition of waving to passing cars for 52 years.
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists

Latest News

Colin Abbiehl celebrates a goal against Wausau West on Sept. 8.
D.C. Everest soccer, volleyball claim victories
Dangers of Dental Hacks
Dangers of Dental Hacks
Dental Visions Weston
Dentists warn against social media hacks
A cold front cause scattered showers and a chance of storms.
First Alert Weather: Wet weather expected for the weekend
First Student hiring bus drivers to fill school bus driver shortage
School bus driver shortage leads to cancelation of bus routes in Wausau