News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill

Pixelle Specialty Solutions
Pixelle Specialty Solutions(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place.

Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible material. Crews said the funnel had been connected to a silo system that holds a product used to make glossy paper.

Since the product was combustible, electricity to the room had to be disconnected.

Two people were hit by the funnel when it collapsed, but no one was injured.

Stevens Point Fire left the scene around 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells
The bar has had a tradition of waving to passing cars for 52 years.
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show
File - Police lights
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
gas leak
Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
- Tattoo Artist Brings Murals to River District
- Tattoo Artist Brings Murals to River District
- Officer Involved Shooting Adams County
- Officer Involved Shooting Adams County
- Brittany Dobbins on the 41st Mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight
- Brittany Dobbins on the 41st Mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight