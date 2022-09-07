No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department assisted with the clean-up after an incident Wednesday morning at Pixelle Specialty Solutions. The paper mill is located at 707 Arlington Place.

Around 6:30 a.m., the department was notified that a funnel disconnected spilling approximately 300 gallons of dry, combustible material. Crews said the funnel had been connected to a silo system that holds a product used to make glossy paper.

Since the product was combustible, electricity to the room had to be disconnected.

Two people were hit by the funnel when it collapsed, but no one was injured.

Stevens Point Fire left the scene around 8:45 a.m.

