New murals bring color to Wausau’s River West neighborhood

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau has two new murals commissioned by the River District to encourage people to engage with new neighborhoods.

Each of the building owners in the heart of the city had their own way of approaching the subject matter.

The owner of 110-112 Clark Street let artist “Rock Salt” draw inspiration from Wausau’s history.

Sherry Frostman wanted the painting on the building at 108 S. Second Street to commemorate her late daughter.

Austin Rosenberg is a tattoo artist at Seven One Five Tattoo Collective in downtown Wausau. He says he was drawing before he learned to talk, and his passion for art grew from there. When the opportunity to paint one of the murals presented itself, he jumped at the chance.

“I learned how to paint in high school. I just took classes ‘cause I was like, man, I need to find out how to get through my day of school. School was hard,” Rosenberg said.

His love of painting led him to a career that he never expected.

“I got tattooed by trading a painting. It was the first time I’d been in here,” he said.

Rosenberg says he and fellow artist Ryan Samuelson designed a mural they thought would suit the building. Then they met Sherry Frostman.

“So she wanted this willow tree, and for the swing to be for her daughter. And if you look at the tree, her daughter’s initials are in it,” Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg says being able to provide a lasting contribution to his city is great, but carrying on the memory of Frostman’s loved one is priceless.

“Humbling, is what I’d say. It was an honor for us to be able to do that,” Rosenberg said.

The mural at 110 Clark Street carries local meaning as well. The artist Salt Rock was inspired by Wausau’s history as a “bird city” and its commitment to bird art and painted his “Love Bird” as a tribute.

