Mosinee, Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball score wins Tuesday

Pacelli boys’ soccer picked up a win as well, topping Northland Lutheran
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The day after Labor Day was a return to work for many high school teams in Central Wisconsin, including in Mosinee as a milestone was celebrated.

Mosinee senior setter Alexis Jonas was recognized for recording the 1,000th kill of her career before Tuesday’s match. Coach Justin Jacobs took to the mic to highlight the achievement before teammates surprised her with balloons and a poster. Mosinee celebrated accordingly on the court as well, topping Medford in four sets, 3-1.

In Wittenberg, the Chargers took their home floor, welcoming in Shiocton. Witt-Birn breezed through the first set of their match, 25-13 ultimately taking the conference clash in style 3-0.

Lastly, on the soccer field, the Pacelli Cardinals went to Kronenwetter for a conference meeting with Northland Lutheran. Two early goals by the Cardinals were enough to build a lead, despite a late first-half penalty kick by the Wildcats. Pacelli takes the game on the road 4-1.

