News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Green Bay neighbors asked to be alert and on the lookout for Peeping Tom

Police don't know if the reports are the same individual. Neighbors are asked to be alert.
By Megan Kernan
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police continue to ask for the community’s help as they investigate a series of Peeping Tom incidents on the city’s east side.

The Green Bay Police Department says six separate Peeping Tom incidents were reported since July 4 on the far east side. The most recent happened just a few days ago.

Police say they’ve noticed a pattern where a person is spotted outside of windows located at ground level. However, police say it’s unclear at this time if there is one person or multiple individuals.

Police posted surveillance images on Facebook, showing the suspect from the most recent incident, which happened in an area bordered by E. Mason St., Newberry Ave., Bader St. and Edgewood Dr.

“There’s a lot of moms and dads and families that live on these streets in the City of Green Bay. We want to make sure that they feel safe and welcome,” police operations commander Kevin Warych said.

He said police want to alert the community without causing fear.

“It’s important for the community to know that we’re working very hard, 24 hours a day if need be to make sure that we do everything we can to catch the person responsible for this because we know how much harm and fear that this causes.”

“We’re just asking the community to be a good partner: Call in suspicious people, be the eyes and ears where we can’t be, and really work together with your neighbors to keep your community safe. Because we will be in the areas where these incidents are occurring. We’re deploying our resources, developing operational plans so that we can catch the person responsible for this,” Warych continued.

Warych says practicing simple safety tips can reduce the chances of becoming a victim.

“Light deters criminal activity, so if you can keep a porch light on or a garage light on, odds are people won’t come where it’s well lit. We want people to close their blinds, lock their doors, and most importantly, be a good partner with the police department and call in suspicious behavior.”

Anyone who has information that could identify the voyeur should call the police department’s non-emergency line, (920) 432-3200.

Police ask neighbors to be alert while they try to identify a person seen in security videos

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
1 dead in Adams County officer-involved shooting
Breaking news
Woman injured in bike vs. vehicle crash in Stevens Point
Pixelle Specialty Solutions
No one injured at incident at Stevens Point paper mill
Benny Scruggs (File photo 1985)
Charges filed against suspect in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man
The bar has had a tradition of waving to passing cars for 52 years.
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists

Latest News

Colin Abbiehl celebrates a goal against Wausau West on Sept. 8.
D.C. Everest soccer, volleyball claim victories
Dangers of Dental Hacks
Dangers of Dental Hacks
Dental Visions Weston
Dentists warn against social media hacks
A cold front cause scattered showers and a chance of storms.
First Alert Weather: Wet weather expected for the weekend
First Student hiring bus drivers to fill school bus driver shortage
School bus driver shortage leads to cancelation of bus routes in Wausau