News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A power outage that lasted hours is impacting flights at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The power outage was reported by the airport’s social media at around 6 a.m. Wednesday and was turned back on by about 9 a.m.

No flights have been able to depart the airport all morning while the power was out, airport officials said. Airport roadways were also temporarily closed.

Cell phone video shows people sitting in the dark at the terminal.

Austin airport authorities urge passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport as delays are expected to continue.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells
The bar has had a tradition of waving to passing cars for 52 years.
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Pao Vang facing charges of attempted homicide
Bond set at $250K for Wausau man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave.
RAW: Austin airport is without power
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says
Bill and Sue Shulte, veterans from north central Wisconsin, pet service dogs in Dulles...
94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a life time at Dulles International Airport Monday