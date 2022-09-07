94 veterans from north central Wisconsin get greeting of a life time at Dulles International Airport Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ninety-four veterans from north central Wisconsin got a greeting of a lifetime at the Dulles International Aiport on Monday.

Those veterans were taking a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the 41st mission of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. After the group departed from the Central Wisconsin Aiport, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

People from the community, families, children, therapy dogs, and veterans themselves all lined the exit gate at the airport to greet the veterans in Virginia. One of those supporters was a Wisconsinite herself.

“Wisconsin is home for me, and if anytime I can make a Wisconsiner feel like home, I will come out and greet them with joy. And, I know what these fellas and women have gone through to keep our country free and we got to recognize that and we got to give them respect and we love them and we ask god to bless them,” Chris Furney said as she stood next to her husband Harry.

“We came to welcome the veterans, especially the Vietnam and the Korean veterans that didn’t have a welcome home, we wanted to welcome them home,” Harry said.

Chris said she wanted the veterans to know that they support them, as she stood with a sign that read:

“We were with you ‘then,’ We are with you now, and We will always remember you as great heroes.”

The sign Chris Furney held as she and her husband, Harry, greeted 94 veterans from Wisconsin in Virginia. (WSAW)

Also at the welcome home in Virginia, people from the crowd took part in a worm competition to boost the crowd’s energy as they waited to greet more veterans.

Worm competition takes place at Dulles International Airport. (WSAW)

There are more stories to come from the 41st mission on NewsChannel 7 throughout the week.

