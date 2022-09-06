News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sen. Baldwin re-introduces bill to get Packers on TV in all Wisconsin counties

The bill, dubbed the Go Pack Go Act, would affect 13 counties and almost 415,000 people.
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners. (FILE)
The 2022 Packers shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field included new owners. (FILE)(WBAY)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin re-introduced a bill Tuesday to ensure that all residents of Wisconsin can watch the Green Bay Packers on television.

The bill, dubbed the Go Pack Go Act, would affect 13 counties and almost 415,000 people that are part of television markets based in other states.

The counties impacted would be Barron, Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Washburn counties in northwestern Wisconsin, which are part of the Twin Cities media market; Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron and Sawyer Counties in northern Wisconsin, which are part of the Duluth-Superior media market; and Florence County, which is in the Marquette, Mich. media market.

“Every Packers fan across our state should be able to watch Packers games,” Sen. Baldwin said in a release. “My Go Pack Go Act would give Packers fans in every Wisconsin county the opportunity to watch Packers games.”

The affected counties receive programming from an out-of-state market, so any time the Packers play at the same time as the team that is part of the out-of-state market, fans in those counties receive that out-of-state market team’s broadcast. If the Minnesota Vikings are playing at the same time as the Packers, a dozen counties in northwestern Wisconsin will receive the Minnesota game. In Florence County, the Detroit Lions game is televised instead of the Packers if they play at the same time.

The bill would require providers to give Wisconsin subscribers access to programming from stations in Wisconsin’s television markets, ensuring that any cable or satellite customer in Wisconsin can choose to view the Packers, as well as Wisconsin-based news and other programming.

More information about the bill is available on Sen. Baldwin’s website. The full text of the bill is available online.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show
police lights
One killed in Marathon County crash
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells
Pao Vang facing charges of attempted homicide
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge
The bar has had a tradition of waving to passing cars for 52 years.
Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists

Latest News

farming
Congress begins work on next Farm Bill
Election transparency activists gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol to share their...
"Election transparency" activists gather at the South Dakota State Capitol
South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden has gotten an increased profile on both the...
What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?
Biden boarding Air Force One
President Biden to address ‘soul of the nation’ Thursday in Philadelphia primetime speech
South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to...
SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement