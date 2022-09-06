School custodian removes fishing lure trapped in seagull’s beak, wing

LUCK, Wis. (WEAU) - Quick thinking by a school custodian allowed a seagull to be free of a fishing lure stuck in its beak and wing Tuesday morning.

Students at a playground in the Luck School District in northwestern Wisconsin found an injured seagull while they were playing outside at recess.

School paraprofessional Nicole Grey was able to hold on to the bird, but couldn’t dislodge a fishing lure that had pierced its beak and wing. Two barbs from the lure were in its wing and one barb was in its beak.

Grey called upon the school’s janitor, “Custodian Pete,” to help. Pete used a wire cutter to remove the barbs and lure from the seagull’s wing, and cut as close to the bird’s beak as possible, leaving a small portion of the barb in to hopefully work its way out on its own.

Grey said that the students were awesome listeners for keeping a safe distance away from the seagull and said that having recess by a lake has its perks.

Luck School District staff worked to remove a fishing lure from a seagull's wing and beak on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Luck School District)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.