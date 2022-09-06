News and First Alert Weather App
Protest at U.W.-Oshkosh over outsourcing proposal

The university says if it goes ahead, custodial and grounds workers could apply for jobs with the company at higher pay
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Professors, staff and students protested around the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus Tuesday, calling on administrators to reverse plans to outsource about 100 jobs.

Nearly two dozen people protested UWO’s proposal to outsource custodial and ground services to a Tennessee-based company. University officials cited the pandemic and an employee pandemic as some of the reasons for this move.

In a statement, UWO said it would be premature to comment on a proposal, but it said all employees would be offered jobs with the new company, receiving higher pay and a sign-on bonus.

UWO employees who work custodial and groundskeeping positions tell us they fear for their job security and benefits package if administrators choose to move forward with it.

“I don’t necessarily really care much about whether or not they’re going to be initially offering me a job. I came to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for long-term employment, not just for something that’s going to get by until they have someone trained,” Bob Knudson, a custodian working third shift, said.

This is a story we’ve been following for nearly three weeks, after custodial staff received an email saying UWO is considering outsourcing their jobs and that other U.W. campuses, including UW-Green Bay, used this same company to handle custodial and groundskeeping services.

“Right now they’re scared. They’re fearing that their jobs are on the line, that the job that they knew for in some cases 10, 20, 30 years is going away,” David Siemers, co-president of the UWO campus American Federation of Teachers, said.

Protesters accuse administrators of not being transparent and honest about the outsourcing decision and urged administrators not to follow through on it.

Administrators say they’ll make a decision in the next few weeks. We’ll let you know what they decide.

Statement from U.W.-Oshkosh

Since UW Oshkosh has not made a decision regarding the proposal to hire an outside company to provide custodial and grounds services to our campuses, commenting on the proposal would be premature.

Yesterday, we offered the following statement from interim Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration Bob Roberts:

“We have not yet entered into contract negotiations with the company. Should we move forward, employees have been informed they would be offered a job with the new company, their salaries would increase with this company and they would receive a sign-on bonus. Each impacted employee would meet with the new company to determine salary and benefit packages.”

Professors and staff accused administrators of not being forthcoming about a decision to outsource custodial and ground services.

