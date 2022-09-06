Northwoods bar waves goodbye to summer tourists

HAZELHURST, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were traveling on Highway 51 in Hazelhurst on Mondy afternoon, you may have seen some people sitting just off the highway. Whitman’s Bar hosted their annual get-together of waving at the passing cars. The event marks the unofficial end of summer.

For 52 years, Whitman’s Bar has been providing friendly waves for everyone who passes by—thanking them for their business during the busy summer months.

The Minocqua area is a popular tourist area, and Witman’s Bar hosts an event each year around Labor Day weekend to show their appreciation for those that have stopped by. Even for those that have been there for years, the event never gets old.

“It is cool, it’s really cool,” says Shauna Whitman, Bartender, Whitman’s Bar & Grill. “Something that’s been going on for 52 years, it’s all about fun.”

For one woman, the event is meant to show appreciation for everyone who visited over the summer.

“Hazelhurst is a great community, we all support each other,” says Darcy Rich, event patron. “We’re fortunate to be here in Hazelhurst, and Whitman’s has been here for a long time.”

The event also featured live music, delicious food, and no shortage of refreshments.

Whitman’s is a family-owned bar located right off highway 51 near the Hazelhurst Inn.

According to the Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce, visitors spent more than $211 million in Oneida County in 2020.

