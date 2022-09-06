News and First Alert Weather App
Man convicted of having knowledge of Rhinelander murder plot gets 5 1/2 prison

Seth Wakefield, 24
Seth Wakefield, 24(Oneida County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old man was ordered to spend 5 1/2 years in prison for his role in a murder.

Seth Wakefield was arrested and charged after the body of Hannah Miller was found just outside of Rhinelander on June 30, 2021. On Tuesday, Wakefield pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide.

He’ll also spend 6 1/2 years on extended supervision.

Miller’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Anderson was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in her death and subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Wakefield and Anderson were friends and had been living together. Court documents state Wakefield was aware Anderson planned to kill Miller. Wakefield told investigators he assisted Anderson in conducting surveillance of Miller’s apartment. Wakefield additionally told investigators he believed he’d receive monetary compensation from Anderson for his help.

Wakefield will receive credit for 431 days already spent in custody.

