Labor Day Parade held in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Labor Day Parade returned to the city this year. The event was hosted by the Marathon Central Labor Council to honor workers in the area.

Spectators lined 3rd Street in Wausau to watch the Labor Day Parade take off from W. Wausau Ave. and make its way down to Stewart Avenue. The traditional event has been happening for about 40 years. About 50 to 70 floats participated in Monday’s event.

The president of the Marathon County Central Labor Council said Labor Day is about getting together to celebrate the accomplishments of labor unions.

“This was a blue-collar, working-class movement to better the working class to better conditions, safe conditions that work, better pay and recreational time. This is why we get to enjoy this beautiful day. A Monday off of work,” said Jake Horn, the president of the Marathon County Labor Council.

Horn said the Wausau Labor Day Parade wouldn’t be possible without the hundreds of volunteers from the labor council.

The parade wrapped up at the Labor Temple where speeches and awards were given out to people for their hard work in the community.

