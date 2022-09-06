Gas leak closes several roads in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in Marathon County responded to a gas leak in Rib Mountain causing several road closures.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, they advised drivers of road closures at County Road NN and Harrier Ave. They said the leak was due to damage done during the excavation.

The following roads are closed:

County Road NN from Rib Mountain Drive to Highway 51

Harrier Avenue from County Road NN to Tanager Lane

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route to their destination. The road closures are expected to last two hours.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time. Residences and businesses in the affected area have been notified of the leak.

