Former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault now free on bond

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -- A former youth pastor charged with child sexual assault has posted a $100,000 cash bond and was released from custody on Tuesday.

Jordan Huffman, 51, is charged with eight counts including first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Huffman was arrested on Aug. 9 in Florida. He was extradited to Wisconsin and remained in custody until Tuesday. According to online court records, Huffman will be monitored by GPS or electronic monitoring.

Court documents state the alleged victim said the crimes began in 2017 when the victim was 12 years old. Authorities were told Huffman was working as a youth pastor at Woodlands Church in Plover when he was contacted to mentor the victim. The incidents were reported by the alleged victim’s father in June. Court documents stated the assaults happened more than a dozen times over a two-year span.

The alleged victim stated that nothing sexual in nature had occurred at Woodlands Church, but that some assaults happened in Huffman’s office at his next place of employment, Forest Lakes District in Stevens Point.

Huffman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.