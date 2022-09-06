News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named...
The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.(Washington State Animal Response Team)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday.

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.

The animal response team was joined by local police and fire departments to assist with the rescue. Firefighters cut away more of the bridge to help Stewie down to the dry creek bed that was not far below.

Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.
Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.(Washington State Animal Response Team)

Officials prepared a horse sling and tow truck to hoist Stewie up, but fortunately, it was not needed – Stewie was able to stand on his own.

Stewie stood to rest for a bit and then was coaxed up the trail. He was then loaded into a horse trailer and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
One killed in Marathon County crash
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
Luke Combs rewards young fans for their hard work to attend his show
Generic drowning picture
Man drowns in Wisconsin River, near Wisconsin Dells
Pao Vang facing charges of attempted homicide
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Ryan is facing one count of sexual assault.
Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say
The Fairfield Fire is seen in the background near Hemet, Calif., on Monday. An extreme heat...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger; suspect to appear in court for first hearing
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Fears grow for Ukraine nuke plant ahead of inspector report