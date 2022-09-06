First Alert Weather: Warming mid-week but remaining dry & sunny for now

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A stretch of dry and sunny weather to stick around in the forecast for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures to warm back into the mid-80s by the end of the week, before a cold front triggers a weekend cool down and and showers.

As you head back to work and school Tuesday, plan for continued sunshine with slightly warmer conditions. Highs return to the middle 70s. Temperatures jump back to the 80s starting Wednesday. Mostly sunny weather to continue for Thursday and Friday. A few clouds may mix. Highs expected to warm into the mid-80s to end the work week before dropping into the low 70s for the weekend.

A cold front will arrive in the region Friday night, triggering scattered showers and thundestorms Friday night into Saturday morning, as temps cool off quite a bit for the weekend. Occasional light showers will remain at times, for Saturday and Sunday, as high temps struggle to remain in the upper 60s for the weekend.

