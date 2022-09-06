News and First Alert Weather App
5 years prison ordered for man accused of firing gun in Stevens Point apartment

Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26
Justin Salazar arrested on Sept. 26(Portage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old man convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary will spend five years in prison. Justin Salazar was sentenced Friday in Portage County Circuit Court.

Last September, police were called to a home on the 500 block of Johns Drive for a shooting. Investigators said Salazar entered an apartment and pointed a rifle at another person. The gun was fired twice during a struggle and Salazar left. No one was injured by gunfire. Salazar was arrested within the hour at his own apartment.

Salazar reached a plea deal in the case in June. Four of his original six charges were dismissed but considered during the sentencing hearing.

