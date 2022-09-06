5 years prison ordered for man accused of firing gun in Stevens Point apartment

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old man convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary will spend five years in prison. Justin Salazar was sentenced Friday in Portage County Circuit Court.

Last September, police were called to a home on the 500 block of Johns Drive for a shooting. Investigators said Salazar entered an apartment and pointed a rifle at another person. The gun was fired twice during a struggle and Salazar left. No one was injured by gunfire. Salazar was arrested within the hour at his own apartment.

Salazar reached a plea deal in the case in June. Four of his original six charges were dismissed but considered during the sentencing hearing.

