Wausaukee man escapes Brown County Jail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a Wausaukee man who escaped from the Brown County Jai.

Justin James Dietrich, 35, from Wausaukee, got out through the loading dock area of the jail shortly before 10:30 A.M. Monday. He headed east through farm fields. He was last seen wearing a white undershirt, blue shirt, and blue pants. He has tattoos on his upper arms.

He is not believed to be armed or an immediate danger to the public. Dietrich was being held on numerous drug charges and violating probation from a domestic violence incident.

The sheriff’s office believes Dietrich escaped because of an argument with his girlfriend. Police are trying to determine where she is, and any other places Dietrich might be headed. His last residence was on County JJ in Wausaukee. Anyone with information that can help is urged to call (920) 391-7450, option 8.

Dietrich was serving his probation sentence until December 19. He was also being held on $3,000 bond for maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/delivery of amphetamines and fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, altering identity marks and fraud.

Justin James Dietrich, 35, escaped the Brown County Jail on September 5, 2022. (Brown County Jail)

