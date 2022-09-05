Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said a man was arrested overnight after he pointed a handgun at a woman and fired a shot.

Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4800 block of Rachel Lane around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The gunshot did not hurt anyone.

When officers arrived at the home, police said the suspect was gone and discovered a young child was missing. Police said a short time later, police saw the suspect’s vehicle and pulled him over during a traffic stop. The child was found, and not hurt.

The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Marathon County Jail on several charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed while intoxicated, child neglect, and OWI.

Police have not released the name or age of the suspect arrested. However, according to online records a man booked into the Marathon County Jail on September 4th with identical charges is listed as a 32-year-old man.

