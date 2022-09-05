One killed in Marathon County crash
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee.
It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway J when it lost control and crashed into the east ditch.
The operator, a 25-year-old man from Wausau, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.