News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

One killed in Marathon County crash

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee.

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway J when it lost control and crashed into the east ditch.

The operator, a 25-year-old man from Wausau, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Four people arrested after controlled substances found at a residence
Four people arrested in Wood County drug bust
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge

Latest News

Early clouds then a fair amount of sun and pleasant.
First Alert Weather: Sunny and dry Labor Day with warming conditions throughout the week
Labor Day Weekend safety tips for travelers
Labor Day Weekend safety tips for travelers
Mostly clear and a bit chilly tonight. Areas of fog possible toward morning. Any early clouds...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge