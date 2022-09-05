One killed in Marathon County crash

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on WIS 153 at County Highway J near Mosinee.

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol say a Ford F250 was traveling northbound on WIS 153 near County Highway J when it lost control and crashed into the east ditch.

The operator, a 25-year-old man from Wausau, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.