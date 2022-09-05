Labor Day Weekend safety tips for travelers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The emergency room is no place you want to spend the final holiday of the summer. As millions of people travel this Labor Day Weekend, UW Health wants to remind people to drive responsibly.

About 32% of the US population will travel this weekend while 82% of them will travel by motor vehicle, according to AAA.

Dr. Hee Soo Jung is a trauma surgeon for UW. He said he sees a spike in car crashes and other injuries as the holiday season approaches. Dr. Jung said people under the influence of alcohol and other substances play a large role in the injuries and accidents UW Health sees.

“Those things include things like having a designated driver, making sure that you’re drinking in moderation, and also utilizing things such as taxi services and ride-share services,” said Dr. Hee Soo Jung, a trauma surgeon for UW Health.

UW Health also said to avoid driving impaired by medications, drowsy or distracted driving, and speeding.

Dr. Jung also encourages drivers to make sure their vehicles are in working condition to they can make it to their destinations safely.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.