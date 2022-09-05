First Alert Weather - Suntabulous weather to continue Labor Day and Beyond this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Awesometabulous weather conditions will return for Labor Day, with quite a bit of sunshine as temperatures return to the middle 70s. Expect great weather for outdoor activities for Monday, including the Labor Day Parade, Portage County Fair and anything else outdoors.

Suntabulous and in the 70s (WSAW)

The back to work and school forecast for Tuesday calls for more sunshine and slightly warmer conditions to return for the day. Highs return to the middle 70s Tuesday with plenty of 80s the rest of the week.

The warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday, as another cold front approaches Wisconsin Friday Evening. Expect temps to climb into the lower 80s and some middle 80s Thursday, as humidity values increase for Friday and the weekend.

Expect a cold front to arrive in the region Friday night, triggering scattered showers and thundestorms Friday night into Saturday morning, as temps cool off quite a bit for the weekend. Occasional light showers will remain at times, for Saturday and Sunday, as high temps struggle to remain in the upper 60s for the weekend.

