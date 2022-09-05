News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather - Suntabulous weather to continue Labor Day and Beyond this week

Plenty of suntabulous weather returns to central Wisconsin the next several days as temps warm up into the 80s by the end of the week
By Chad Franzen
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Awesometabulous weather conditions will return for Labor Day, with quite a bit of sunshine as temperatures return to the middle 70s. Expect great weather for outdoor activities for Monday, including the Labor Day Parade, Portage County Fair and anything else outdoors.

Suntabulous and in the 70s
Suntabulous and in the 70s(WSAW)

The back to work and school forecast for Tuesday calls for more sunshine and slightly warmer conditions to return for the day. Highs return to the middle 70s Tuesday with plenty of 80s the rest of the week.

The warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday, as another cold front approaches Wisconsin Friday Evening. Expect temps to climb into the lower 80s and some middle 80s Thursday, as humidity values increase for Friday and the weekend.

Expect a cold front to arrive in the region Friday night, triggering scattered showers and thundestorms Friday night into Saturday morning, as temps cool off quite a bit for the weekend. Occasional light showers will remain at times, for Saturday and Sunday, as high temps struggle to remain in the upper 60s for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Four people arrested after controlled substances found at a residence
Four people arrested in Wood County drug bust
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Wausau Police arrest man on attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge

Latest News

Northern Lights were out there the past few nights.
First Alert Weather - Labor Day Forecast
Early clouds then a fair amount of sun and pleasant.
First Alert Weather: Sunny and dry Labor Day with warming conditions throughout the week
Mostly clear and a bit chilly tonight. Areas of fog possible toward morning. Any early clouds...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
A few clouds tonight with areas of fog possible toward morning. Sunshine will be more common...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast