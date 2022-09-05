News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the aircraft had eight adults and one child aboard.

The agency tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, about 40 miles northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

