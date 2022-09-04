Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and it’s unique purpose

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Did you know that Marathon is recognized as the ginseng capital of the country? That’s right, and the Wisconsin Ginseng celebration took part of the Marathon Fun Days festival to spread awareness of the unique plant.

During the celebration, the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin offered garden tours, free samples, and provides education on the benefits of ginseng. Despite Marathon being called the ginseng capital of the country, not many people in the community are aware of it’s importance, which is precisely what the board is hoping to provide.

“It’s really neat for people to start to understand that we are stewards of the land,” says Bob Kaldunski, President, Ginseng Board Wisconsin. “But we are promoting and growing a health product.”

Ginseng is a small plant with tremendous health benefits. Those including strengthening the immune system, regulating blood-sugar levels, even reducing fatigue levels in cancer patients. While it may be a slow-growing plant, the payoff once developed is well worth the wait.

“It’s youthful, it bring life to them, it just makes you feel good because you really are growing, you’re doing something,” says Kaldunski. “And we always say it’s growing with love.”

While being labeled as the ginseng capital of the country is significant, people like Bob do not take the honor, and recognition, for granted.

“It’s a great feeling,” says Kaldunski. “When you travel Asia and you see their smiles on their face and they say oh you’re from Wisconsin, you go to ginseng, and that’s a surprising health product for them.”

There is roughly a $60-$80 million impact with ginseng in the community. And there is about one-to-two million pounds of product a year made, as well.

