Venne’s coaching debut spoiled as UWSP falls to Mayville State

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UWSP Pointers returned to the field Saturday night, armed with a new coach and a new attitude. However, the excitement was spoiled by guests Mayville State as the Comets bested the Pointers 31-24.

The game marked the first as head coach for new UWSP head man Luke Venne. In a back-and-forth, thrilling contest, the Comets raced out to an early 21-3 lead in the first half. However, a second-quarter surge by the Pointers, including a ten yard touchdown run from Pacelli grad Brycen Cashin, made it just 21-17 at halftime.

The second half started with a bang. Cashin returned the opening kick 98 yards to the house for his second touchdown of the game, giving the Pointers their first lead of the game. A field goal from Mayville State tied the game 24-24 heading to the fourth.

However, with under five minutes to play, the Comets went on a long drive, capped off by a short Tim Salmon touchdown run to give Mayville State the lead back. The Pointer couldn’t find an answer and fell 31-24.

Cashin finished with 20 yards on the ground, but two touchdowns, including the special teams touchdown. UWSP quarterback went 8-18 for 53 yards and an interception.

The Pointers hit the road next weekend for a contest at St. Norbert. The game kicks at 1:00 p.m.

