News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon Fun Days festival returns for 2022

For nearly 70 years, Marathon has provided fun events and spectacles for everyone to enjoy.
For nearly 70 years, Marathon has provided fun events and spectacles for everyone to enjoy.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon Fun Days festival is back this weekend at Veterans Park.

For nearly 70 years, Marathon has provided fun events and spectacles for everyone to enjoy. These events include the ginseng celebration, carnival rides, a Chinese lion dance, and much more.

The event is put together by many non-profit organizations, such as the Lions Club and the Boy Scouts.s

It is a win-win as the non-profits make money, while visitors make memories.

“It’s been good, it’s been good,” says Brandon Skrzypchak, Committee Chair, Fun Days. “We get a good turnout and the non-profit groups make money so we can support our community.”

The event runs through Sept. 5th. There will be a parade, auto show and live music on Sunday and a Bean Bag tournament on Monday.

For more information on Sunday’s events, click here. For Monday, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
Christopher Anderson, 31 begins life sentence at Dodge Correctional
Man convicted of killing Hannah Miller begins life sentence at state prison
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Financial aid office
Reminders when seeking student loan forgiveness

Latest News

Marathon is considered the ginseng capital of the country.
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and it’s unique purpose
You are good to go mowing the lawn the next few days.
First Alert Weather: Pleasant holiday weekend weather continues
Lots of stars and cool overnight. Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the Labor Day...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
A line of scattered storms could affect the area Friday late evening.
First Alert Weather: Friday evening storm risk, pleasant holiday weekend