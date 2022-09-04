Marathon Fun Days festival returns for 2022

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon Fun Days festival is back this weekend at Veterans Park.

For nearly 70 years, Marathon has provided fun events and spectacles for everyone to enjoy. These events include the ginseng celebration, carnival rides, a Chinese lion dance, and much more.

The event is put together by many non-profit organizations, such as the Lions Club and the Boy Scouts.s

It is a win-win as the non-profits make money, while visitors make memories.

“It’s been good, it’s been good,” says Brandon Skrzypchak, Committee Chair, Fun Days. “We get a good turnout and the non-profit groups make money so we can support our community.”

The event runs through Sept. 5th. There will be a parade, auto show and live music on Sunday and a Bean Bag tournament on Monday.

For more information on Sunday’s events, click here. For Monday, click here.

