News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gynecologists encourage women to get regular gynecologic cancer screenings

September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gynecologists encourage women to receive regular gynecologic cancer screenings.

Each year in the United States, nearly 90,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancers, and over 29,000 die from them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“You should start having pap smears at the age of 21,” said Dr. Evon Schexnaydra, an obstetrician-gynecologist for Aspirus Health.

Dr. Schexnaydre said women age 21 and older should get checked annually for a pelvic exam.

“And then we do pap smears every 3 years after that,” said Dr. Schexnaydre.

The OB/GYN said these tests are crucial to preventing and detecting gynecological cancers, or cancers that start in a woman’s reproductive organs.

“They are the ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, vagina. Anything in the female pelvis,” said Dr. Schexnaydre.

She said there are warning signs women can look for to detect gynecological cancers.

“Vaginal bleeding, pelvic pressure, changes in bowel habits, pain with intercourse, bleeding after intercourse,” said Dr. Schexnaydre.

The goal is to educate women about the warning signs and the importance of early detection.

“Usually women who are post-menopausal are at higher risks for GYN cancers,” said Dr. Schexnaydre.

Dr. Schexnaydre said there are some preventative measures women can take to avoid getting gynecological cancer. One of them is to live a healthy lifestyle.

“So you don’t want to smoke. You want to try and modify your diet. You want to try to have a healthy diet,” Dr. Schexnaydre.

She also said maintaining a healthy weight and exercising can help to reduce the risk of cancers.

“You want to cut out things that are unhealthy. Things that have a lot of chemicals in them,” said Dr. Schexnaydre.

Dr. Schexnaydre said if your family has a history of GYN cancers, you can get checked to see if you are predisposed to a certain type of cancer.

“So if you’re a carrier, then we can tell you over your lifespan you should have done,” said Dr. Schexnaydre.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
Christopher Anderson, 31 begins life sentence at Dodge Correctional
Man convicted of killing Hannah Miller begins life sentence at state prison
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Financial aid office
Reminders when seeking student loan forgiveness

Latest News

Marathon Fun Days festival returns for 2022
Marathon Fun Days festival returns for 2022
Gynecologists encourage women to get regular gynecologic cancer screenings
Gynecologists encourage women to get regular gynecologic cancer screenings
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and it’s unique purpose
Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration brings awareness to the ginseng plant and it’s unique purpose
You are good to go mowing the lawn the next few days.
First Alert Weather: Pleasant holiday weekend weather continues
Sunshine will be common on Sunday with comfortable afternoon highs. Warmer conditions are on...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast