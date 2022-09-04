News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Dry for the rest of the weekend, warming up mid-week

Sunshine will be more common than clouds for the rest of the Labor Day weekend. Highs return to the 80s in the days ahead.
A good deal of sun and pleasant on Labor Day.
A good deal of sun and pleasant on Labor Day.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some clouds rolled into the area just before daybreak on Sunday morning and will be lingering through mid to late morning. Otherwise, the day overall will feature more sunshine than clouds with pleasant temperatures. Afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 70s.

A fair amount of sunshine and comfortable temps on Sunday.
A fair amount of sunshine and comfortable temps on Sunday.(WSAW)

A half moon in the sky tonight, along with lots of stars and cool. Lows will range from the low to mid 40s in the Northwoods, to the upper 40s to around 50 in Central Wisconsin. Labor Day will be a winner weather-wise. Sunshine along with a few clouds, not humid, and comfortable conditions to spend out at the Portage County Fair, or attending the Labor Day Parade Monday afternoon in Wausau. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry conditions for the next few days, which will be ideal to take care of mowing the lawn.
Dry conditions for the next few days, which will be ideal to take care of mowing the lawn.(WSAW)

Back to work and school for many on Tuesday and it will remain dry. A fair amount of sun and warmer. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80. The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy with highs rising into the mid 80s. A cold front may arrive in the region on Friday. A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the day or at night. Highs in the low 80s.

Warming up by mid-week with highs in the 80s.
Warming up by mid-week with highs in the 80s.(WSAW)

In the wake of this cold front, cooler next weekend. Partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some sun on Sunday, September 11th with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Financial aid office
Reminders when seeking student loan forgiveness
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
The Hilight Zone Week 3

Latest News

You are good to go mowing the lawn the next few days.
First Alert Weather: Pleasant holiday weekend weather continues
Sunshine will be common on Sunday with comfortable afternoon highs. Warmer conditions are on...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Lots of stars and cool overnight. Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the Labor Day...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
A line of scattered storms could affect the area Friday late evening.
First Alert Weather: Friday evening storm risk, pleasant holiday weekend