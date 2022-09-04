First Alert Weather: Dry for the rest of the weekend, warming up mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some clouds rolled into the area just before daybreak on Sunday morning and will be lingering through mid to late morning. Otherwise, the day overall will feature more sunshine than clouds with pleasant temperatures. Afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 70s.

A fair amount of sunshine and comfortable temps on Sunday. (WSAW)

A half moon in the sky tonight, along with lots of stars and cool. Lows will range from the low to mid 40s in the Northwoods, to the upper 40s to around 50 in Central Wisconsin. Labor Day will be a winner weather-wise. Sunshine along with a few clouds, not humid, and comfortable conditions to spend out at the Portage County Fair, or attending the Labor Day Parade Monday afternoon in Wausau. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry conditions for the next few days, which will be ideal to take care of mowing the lawn. (WSAW)

Back to work and school for many on Tuesday and it will remain dry. A fair amount of sun and warmer. Highs are in the upper 70s to around 80. The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy with highs rising into the mid 80s. A cold front may arrive in the region on Friday. A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the day or at night. Highs in the low 80s.

Warming up by mid-week with highs in the 80s. (WSAW)

In the wake of this cold front, cooler next weekend. Partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some sun on Sunday, September 11th with highs in the mid 60s.

