D.C. Everest graduate Zach Mueller takes the field against Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Wisconsin Badgers put Illinois State on their 2022 schedule a few years ago, one Redbird was very excited for the matchup—Zach Mueller.

The D.C. Everest graduate suited up for his first game at Camp Randall, lining up against the team he grew up rooting for.

“It’s a surreal feeling, it’s a special place,” Mueller said.

73,000 fans packed into Camp Randall Stadium. A few of those fans were a group of his family, including his mom, and D.C. Everest’s old athletic director.

He’s used to cheering with them at Badgers games but on Saturday, they were cheering for him.

“Growing up and watching them and then coming and playing here. It’s different than sitting in the stands when you’re sitting, playing a game,” Mueller said.

Playing the game was a tall task against the Wisconsin defense.

“It was a lot of preparation. A lot more preparation since it was coming in from the offseason from where it is now. They’re a great, great team,” Mueller said.

The result wasn’t what Mueller was hoping for, but he was lined up against the Badgers, starting just his fifth career game on a field that felt like home.

“It was a lot. I’m thankful like I said my teammates, they’re everything for me. We have each other’s backs at each point in the game,” Mueller said.

He added he knows he’s going to hear something from his friends back home, and he’s expecting text messages over the next day.

