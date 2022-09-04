4-H Animal Contest headlined Sunday’s events at Portage County Fair

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - Throughout the rich 96-year history of the Portage County Fair, the 4-H Animal Contest has been a tradition for almost its entirety.

For those who help put the event together, it never gets old seeing the great work each participant puts into the contest.

“It’s really kind of neat to see how they take the challenge, they take the discipline, and then they just strive with it,” says Lisa Mercurio-Wroblewski, Member of the Rosholt Fair Association.

Indeed it is a challenge for each participant. Varying from pigs, cows, goats, and many more, participants receive their animals, who are usually just a few months old, in the spring and spend their entire summer preparing them for the contest. Judges then make sure they look good, feel good, and behave good all at once. But once the rigorous work is over with, the payoff is gratifying.

“It feels really good because all of that hard work and stuff we put in this summer all comes down to this point,” says Jacob Wierzba, 4-H Animal Contestant.

While some participants win and many aren’t as lucky, everyone today leaves with the values of hard work and dedication. All with the purpose of developing the agriculturalists of tomorrow, for an family-based organization like 4-H, there is nothing more that they can ask for.

“As the motto goes for 4-H, make the best better, says Mercurio-Wroblewsk. “We’re here for the students because this is our future.”

The fair runs through tomorrow starting at 9 am, where there will be a demolition der, live music, bin, and much more. or more information, click here.

